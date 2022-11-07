Submit Release
Elixirgen Therapeutics to Present New Data Showing Successful Ex Vivo Telomere Elongation with EXG-34217 in a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform, today announced an oral presentation of new data showing successful ex vivo telomere elongation with lead asset, EXG-34217 (autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem cells that have been treated with EXG-001), at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Details about the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Successful ex vivo telomere elongation with EXG-001 in a patient with a dyskeratosis congenita
Session Name: Gene Therapies: Advances in Clinical Gene Therapy for Hematological Disorders 
Session Date: Monday, December 12, 2022 
Presentation Time: 10:30 AM CT
Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 220-222
Publication Number: 781 
Presenter: Kasiani C. Myers, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

For more information on the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and how to register, visit the website.

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform. The company has two products in Phase 1/2 clinical trials (NCT04211714 and NCT04863131). For more information, visit ElixirgenTherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contact

Media Relations:
Slavena Salve Nissan, M.D.
LifeSci Communications
snissan@lifescicomms.com
718-483-4440


