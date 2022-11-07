Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 289,854 in the last 365 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
    Time: 3:20 p.m. ET
  • Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference
    Forum: Corporate Presentation
    Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
    Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • BTIG Ophthalmology Day
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
    Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each corporate presentation, when available, may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Investors:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern IR
Direct: (212)-698-8700
christina.tartaglia@sternir.com 

Media Contact
Amy Phillips
Green Room Communications
Direct: 412-327-9499
aphillips@greenroompr.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.