Genenta Update at SITC22 Indicates Potential for Anti-Tumor Immune System Reset after Temferon™ Treatment in Glioblastoma Patients

/EIN News/ -- • Signs of intra-tumor pro-inflammatory state in patients

• Temferon™ induced immune system reset in preclinical studies

• Macrophage and T cell profiles in patients’ tumor microenvironment echo preclinical findings

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA) (“Genenta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a cell-based platform harnessing the power of hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) to provide durable and safe treatments for solid tumors, will present at the 2022 annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) data showing signs of Temferon-induced changes in the tumor microenvironment of patients affected by glioblastoma multiforme and activation of the immune system that may result in the inhibition of tumor growth.



Single cell sequencing analyses of the TME unveiled a pro-inflammatory reprogramming of the myeloid and T cells compartment of Temferon-treated patients. This pro-inflammatory pattern was associated in preclinical studies with tumor responses and in a fraction of mice with tumor eradication.

Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO of Genenta, said: "I am delighted that Genenta’s team and collaborators have been able to produce this positive data, suggesting the potential of Temferon as a disease-modifying intervention in glioblastoma where the unmet need is so high. When you show that Temferon can re-tune the immune status of the tumor and its immediate surroundings under such challenging conditions, many treatment possibilities emerge.”

Temferon, the Company’s cell-based interferon-alpha delivery product candidate, is an autologous HSC-based platform that delivers targeted interferon-alpha to the tumor microenvironment via Tie-2 expressing monocytes, with transcriptional and post-transcriptional control mediated by miRNA target sequences.

The aforementioned data will be presented as a poster [#192034] at SITC's 37th annual meeting taking place from November 8 to 12, 2022 in Boston, MA, USA.

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a cell-based platform harnessing the power of hematopoietic stem cells to provide durable and safe treatments for solid tumors. Our platform is not tumor type nor target antigen restricted and provides sustained targeted expression of therapeutic payload(s) inside the tumor micro-environment. Genenta’s lead product candidate, Temferon, precisely targets the delivery of interferon-alpha to the tumor micro-environment, minimizing systemic toxicity while breaking tumor-induced immune tolerance. Our treatments are designed as one-time monotherapies, but with the additional potential, when used in combination, to significantly enhance the efficacy of other approved therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.