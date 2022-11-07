XWELL to Bring Robotic Manicures to US Airports Through New Partnership with Clockwork

New service demonstrates continued innovation in wellness offerings with the introduction of 3D and AI-driven robot manicure for people on the go

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), the authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, in partnership with Clockwork, the world’s first and only robot manicure, will introduce fully autonomous, express manicures in select XpresSpa locations in the United States. Beginning in Q1 2023, XWELL will launch up to five of the latest version of Clockwork’s AI-powered robot across the company’s portfolio of 28 spa locations during an initial three-month period with the intent to deploy as many as 25 units across the business.



“The partnership with Clockwork is a natural extension of our strategy to further leverage technology solutions to refresh our airport offerings,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “We are making self-care even more accessible by bringing high-quality, fast and affordable manicures to airport travelers. We are excited to offer this new beauty solution alongside our expanded line of retail products for women to help people on the go look and feel their best when they arrive at their destination.”

The Clockwork MiNiCURE is an express manicure that precisely paints nails. A fully autonomous robot couples artificial intelligence with 3D camera technology to take pictures of each nail painting them safely, quickly and accurately without human intervention. Travelers select their nail polish, load the cartridge into the machine, and use a touch screen for a self-guided tutorial on the process. Once the travelers place their hands on the hand rest and say, “ready,” the robot begins painting one nail at a time.

“We are delighted to partner with XWELL to bring our technology to airport travelers,” said Clockwork Founder and CEO, Renuka Apte. “Traveling can be stressful and often, people do not have time to squeeze in a trip to the salon before a business trip or vacation. In fact, an overwhelming majority of our customers report they would use Clockwork at the airport. We love that we can transform the time wasted waiting for a flight into an efficient, 10-minute beauty service that helps people feel more put together and ready for their trip.”

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 28 locations in 13 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers, currently located in three airports.

XpresCheck is a leading provider of COVID-19 screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

