ORYZON Announces Oral Data Presentation at the Upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain and BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, today announced that its communication reporting final data from its ongoing and fully accrued Phase IIa ALICE trial, investigating iadademstat in combination with azacitidine in elderly or unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), has been selected for oral presentation at the upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans.



The communication entitled “Iadademstat Combination with Azacitidine Is a Safe and Effective Treatment in First Line Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Final Results of the ALICE Trial” will be presented as an oral presentation by Dr. Olga Salamero, MD from the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Spain, during Session 616: “Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Frontline and Maintenance”, on Monday December 12th at 11.15 am ET at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, room 275-277.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, said: "These results confirm previous data in supporting a strong synergy between iadademstat and azacitidine in combination. It is highly encouraging that we continue to see high levels of response and extended remissions, alongside good tolerability. We feel honored by this selection for an oral presentation and this reflects the interest for the therapeutical potential of the LSD1 inhibition in the field”

Dr. Douglas Faller, Oryzon’s Global CMO, stated: “Combinations with iadademstat have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and will increase therapeutic options for AML patients not only in first line, but also in patients who are refractory or intolerant to BCL2 inhibitors. To further investigate iadademstat’s activity in second line AML, Oryzon is launching FRIDA, a new clinical trial with iadademstat in combination with gilteritinib in FLT3-mutant relapsed/refractory AML patients.”

The abstract for the above communication is now available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org. A copy of the presentation will be available on Oryzon’s website at www.oryzon.com following presentation at the meeting.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European leader in epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field, with two LSD1 inhibitors, iadademstat and vafidemstat, in Phase II clinical trials, and other pipeline assets directed against other epigenetic targets. In addition, Oryzon has a strong platform for biomarker identification and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Iadademstat

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (see Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A FiM Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in R/R AML patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi (see Salamero et al, J Clin Oncol, 2020, 38(36): 4260-4273. doi: 10.1200/JCO.19.03250). In an ongoing, fully-accrued Phase IIa trial in elder 1L-AML patients (ALICE trial), iadademstat has shown encouraging safety and efficacy data in combination with azacitidine (see Salamero et al., EHA 2022 poster). The company has obtained approval from the U.S. FDA for its IND for FRIDA, a Phase Ib trial of iadademstat plus gilteritinib in patients with relapsed/refractory AML with FLT3 mutations. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), neuroendocrine tumors (NET), medulloblastoma and others. In a Phase IIa trial in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line ED-SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA trial), preliminary activity and safety results have been reported (see Navarro et al., ESMO 2018 poster). New trials in combination in SCLC and NET are under preparation. Oryzon has recently entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) to collaborate on potential further clinical development of iadademstat in different types of solid and hematological cancers. In total iadademstat has been dosed so far to more than 100 cancer patients in four clinical trials. Iadademstat has orphan drug designation for SCLC in the US and for AML in the US and EU.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

