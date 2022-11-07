Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 289,791 in the last 365 days.

Noranda Income Fund Confirms Third Quarter 2022 Results Release Date

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after markets close on Monday, November 14, 2022. A conference call will be held the next morning to discuss the results, hosted by management.

Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call:

When: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EST)
   
Dial-in: 1-888-886-7786 (toll-free North America) or 1-416-764-8658
   
To access
webcast:		 http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.php or https://app.webinar.net/GBaA9Ye9PNp

The recording will be available until midnight on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, conference ID 267496 at 1-877-674-7070 (toll-free North America) or 1-416-764-8692.

About Noranda Income Fund
Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com

For more information: Paul Einarson, Chief Executive Officer
Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited,
Noranda Income Fund’s Manager

Tel.: 514-745-9380

info@norandaincomefund.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Noranda Income Fund Confirms Third Quarter 2022 Results Release Date

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.