Berkshire Grey to Report Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, today announced the Company will report third-quarter financial results before the market opens on November 14, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and accompanying webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter and to provide a business update.

Berkshire Grey Third-Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: November 14, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in: 1-833-630-2125 or 1-412-317-1844
Conference ID: Berkshire Grey Q3 2022 Earnings Call
Live webcast (listen only): https://ir.berkshiregrey.com/news-events

The webcast will be available for replay on Berkshire Grey’s investor relations website at
ir.berkshiregrey.com.

About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey (Nasdaq: BGRY) helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. To learn more about Berkshire Grey, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts:

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Ian Rhoades
BGRY@investorrelations.com
(617) 542-5300


Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


