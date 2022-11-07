Submit Release
Immunovant to Present at Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day on November 14th

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, taking place November 14th-15th, 2022.

Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day fireside chat details:
   
Date: Monday, November 14th, 2022
   
Time: 3:55 pm Eastern Time
   
Webcast: The presentation will be available via webcast and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at www.immunovant.com.

About Immunovant, Inc. 
Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a leader in FcRn inhibitor technology, the Company is boldly developing innovative therapies for a range of debilitating autoimmune diseases with significant unmet patient needs. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com

Contact:
Chau Cheng, PhD, MBA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Immunovant, Inc.
info@immunovant.com 


