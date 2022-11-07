Submit Release
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Matt Jacobsen, Senior Vice President Finance, and Nick Girardi, Sr. Director of Treasury & Investor Relations, will participate in private investor meetings at the Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference in New York, NY. on Nov. 15, 2022.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardi
nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Taylor
Jetaylor@willscotmobilemini.com


Primary Logo

