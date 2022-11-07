BabyCozy’s Black Friday deals – Save big on Bouncy Soft diapers and Coconut Nourish baby wipes!

Snap up Bouncy Soft diapers at half price and Coconut Nourish wipes at 30% off

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BabyCozy’sBouncy Soft diapers and CoconutNourish baby wipes are now on sale for Black Friday. The diapers and baby wipes bring gentle and nourishing care to babies’ skin. Starting at $18.50 and $24.49 respectively, BabyCozy Bouncy Soft diapers are down 50% from its retail price, while BabyCozy Coconut Nourish baby wipes are down 30%. The deal is the biggest yet for the baby product and Momcozy sub-brand, and will be available between Nov. 20th through the 28th, 2022.

BabyCozy Bouncy Soft diapers: Previously $ 36.99 --> Now $18.50

BabyCozy Bouncy Soft Diapers

Made with carefully sourced materials to meet the highest standards of quality, BabyCozy’s Bouncy Soft diapers are gentle on baby’s skin and bring next-level comfort. The diapers are made with ultrafine nonwoven microfiber, in an embossed cocoon pattern that reduces skin contact by 45% for a gentler, less irritating wearing experience. Parents don’t need to worry about harmful chemicals or additives coming into contact with their babies’ skin, as the diapers are also chlorine, fragrance, paraben and phthalate-free.



BabyCozy Coconut Nourish baby wipes: Previously $34.99 --> Now $24.49

BabyCozy Coconut Nourish baby wipes

With BabyCozy Coconut Nourish baby wipes you can toss aside the rash cream. With all natural coconut essential oil and plant extract, these sensitive baby wipes create a "nourishment barrier" on your baby’s bum, locking nourishment deep into the skin to prevent or reduce allergies and rashes. Plus, the wipes have a tinge of fresh coconut scent- great for covering the smell of your baby's poo. The wipes make for an ideal pairing with Bouncy Soft diapers, for maintaining and protecting healthy newborn babies’ skin.



“You shouldn’t just snatch up any baby product deal that you see, this Black Friday,” said BabyCozy representative Cherry Yeow. “Remember, you still want only the best products for your baby, that bring the gentlest care to their skin.” Yeow continued, “With our half-priced offers on our Bouncy Soft diapers and Coconut Nourish baby wipes, we want to bring your little ones that next level of comfort and care at an even more affordable price all Thanksgiving week. Enjoy the savings, and bring coziness to your baby and your home this holiday season!”

About BabyCozy

BabyCozy is a subsidiary brand of Momcozy, the top-selling wearable breast pump brand in North America. As a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood, Momcozy strives to bring comfort to moms everywhere.

As a sub-brand developed by Momcozy, BabyCozy brings that same level of comfort and care to babies. BabyCozy partners with moms and dads to shoulder the load of parenthood and make their lives easier, so they can better enjoy those precious moments with their little ones.

https://babycozy.com/

Tim Brown tim198515@gmail.com