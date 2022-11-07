Submit Release
Cerevance to Present at the Society for Neuroscience (SFN) 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced a poster presentation at the Society for Neuroscience (SFN) 2022 conference, to be held in San Diego, California and virtually on November 12-16, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Title: Identification of THIK-1 as a therapeutic target for Alzheimer’s disease and characterization of a selective and novel blocker

Presentation Number: 366.05
Presenter: Madhurima Dey, Neuroscientist – Cell Biology and Target Validation
Session Title: Microglia and Neurodegeneration
Presentation Time: Monday, November 14, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM PT

For more information and registration details, see the SFN website here.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company whose lead therapeutic, CVN424, a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), recently demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 135-patient Phase 2 study in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company uses its proprietary NETSseq technology platform to identify highly selective novel target proteins that are either over- or under-expressed in diseased brains. Partnering with over 20 brain banks and evaluating more than 11,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

Contacts

Cerevance:
Johnna Simoes, ir@cerevance.com

Media:
Andrew Mielach, amielach@lifescicomms.com, +1-646-876-5868


