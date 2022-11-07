Cannabis Market Size Will Achieve USD 48.29 Billion by 2027 Growing at 24.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Cannabis Market Trends – Infusion of cannabis in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, tremendous demand from the therapeutic market.

Cannabis Market Size – USD 8.26 Billion in 2019, Cannabis Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The market is being predominantly driven by the growing usage of cannabis for many medicinal and recreational usage and increasing legalization in many countries with proliferating portfolio of end-use products. Rising proven studies suggests supporting the medicinal properties to treat many medical conditions including chronic pain, glaucoma, and poor appetite, nausea, migraines, seizures, and anxiety, among many others have been helping grow its usage amongst the end-users.

There has been a lot of advancement happening in the industry by various key market players to increase market penetration, such as, In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis acquired MedReleaf. The agreement brings together two of Canada’s premier marijuana companies with fully-aligned strategic visions. The company will come together and create a powerful platform for accelerated growth on a global scale. Aurora and MedReleaf teams consider the acquisition to be a vital successful deal in the marijuana industry; low production costs and industry-leading yields can be expected out of this agreement as Aurora’s programmed greenhouses are anticipated to provide industry-leading efficiency and low production costs, delivering sustainably robust margins.

Leading companies looking for new revenue streams will find this research very helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It is useful for companies looking to diversify into new markets or expand their current scope of operations.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

As part of Emergen Research's Global Cannabis Market Research Report, key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cannabis Market industry have been analyzed. As well as a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis, the study contains crucial statistics about the Cannabis Market . A detailed forecast is provided until 2027 based on historical data from 2017 and 2018. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Cannabis Market industry, primarily as a result of movement restrictions and impact on supply and demand due to lockdowns

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮?

We have recently released a 250-page report from Emergen Research that includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Those who need commercial, in-depth market assessments for the global Cannabis Market , as well as a detailed market segment analysis, can find our new report valuable. Our recent study provides a thorough assessment of the whole regional and global market for Cannabis Market. To increase market share, obtain a comprehensive financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. It is clear that energy storage technology is rapidly expanding. Look at how you might take advantage of the current and future revenue-generating opportunities in this industry. Additionally, the research will assist you in making more effective strategic decisions, such as building growth strategies, strengthening competitor analysis, and increasing business productivity.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Cannabis Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Cannabis Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Based on Compound, THC dominates the industry share attributed to the fact that these compound contains the psychoactive substance in marijuana products and is responsible for the head high feeling. Even though high THC content is better known for its mind-altering euphoria, it has significant medical benefits and is considered useful in relieving nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia.

Geographically, North America, especially the United States and Canada, dominates the market. The recent legalization of marijuana taken place in the North America segment for medical purposes has been a significant driver of marijuana market growth. Other major sections include Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Spain), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Improving lungs capacity, fighting cancer, helping in weight reduction, treating as an antidepressant, and alleviating anxiety, among others are some of the benefits that can be incubated from cannabis, and have been crucial supporting factors for the market growth.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞: 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Flower

Concentrates

Others

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞: 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Balanced THC & CBD

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞: 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐬; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Medical

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

Recreational

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Cannabis Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

