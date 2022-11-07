Meeting with Executive Director of Green Climate Fund Yannick Glemarec

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) met with the Executive Director of Green Climate Fund Yannick Glemarec.

The meeting focused on discussion of current issues, finding solutions to global problems, and the results of the United Nations High-Level Conference.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon considered this opportunity to meet and discuss issues of bilateral cooperation as an important factor in the expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and Green Climate Fund.

Over the past 20 years, Tajikistan has proposed a number of global initiatives on drinking water and climate change, which have been unanimously accepted by the international community. The next initiative of our country to prevent and eliminate the consequences of climate change is to declare 2025 as the "International Year of Glacier Protection".

It was emphasized that currently 5 projects are being implemented in Tajikistan with the attraction of funds from the Green Climate Fund. These projects are implemented in the fields of energy, necessary measures to prevent natural disasters, stability of vulnerable communities in mountain areas to climate effects, financing in the private sector and improvement of meteorological services.

At the meeting, it was suggested that the meeting of the Board of Managers of the Green Climate Fund be held in Dushanbe in 2024.

The parties also discussed other issues of interest.