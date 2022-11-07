Meeting with President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development Alvaro Lario

TAJIKISTAN, November 7 - On November 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the city of Sharm El Sheikh of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) held a meeting with the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Alvaro Lario.

During the meeting, issues of development and expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and the IFAD were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of relations with this influential international organization and stressed Tajikistan's readiness for fruitful continuation of cooperation.

At the meeting, it was considered important to involve IFAD in developing the infrastructure of the agricultural sector, increasing the productivity of the agricultural areas of the economy and improving the quality and standard of living of the rural population.

The Country Strategic Opportunities Fund program to support Member States of the United Nations in implementing the 2030 Agenda towards sustainable development and strengthening environmental sustainability was deemed necessary.

It was emphasized that in the context of climate change and its consequences for the agricultural sector, the development and implementation of new investment projects of IFAD will help ensure food security and improve the living standards of the population.

During the conversation, other topics of interest were also touched upon.