Introducing the Limited Edition Giantto World Cup Collection for the 2022 Qatar World Cup Tournament in Doha now available at all Pari Gallery Locations

The Giantto Group Officially Launches a Limited-Edition numbered - collector watch edition of 300 pieces for the World Cup in Doha, Qatar 2022 Available at strategic partner in the region Pari Gallery

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Giantto Group, a prominent LA based Jewelry Company since 1967 specializing in original custom jewelry and exclusive timepieces, launches and expands the entire Giantto Timepiece collection worldwide. With continued success and more than positive reaction to the collection, the entire Giantto group itself expands and transforms into an array of artistry and lifestyle that transcends typical industry standards.

Featuring a soccer ball print black and white dial and different team colors, The Giantto Group officially introduces and releases 300 units of a collector's edition numbered and exclusive timepiece collection, just in time for the World Cup 2022. These sporty watches are available in an array of different rubber straps featuring team colors and has soccer ball details on the dial and on the 42mm case. This once in a lifetime collection is exclusively available at Pari Gallery locations in Qatar. Doha, Qatar is home to seven Pari Gallery showrooms, all of which are strategically positioned at the very heart of Qatar's business districts within carefully selected malls, Hyatt Plaza, Royal Plaza, Lagoona Mall, Ezdan Mall, Gharaffa, Mall of Qatar, Ezdan Mall Wakra, and the latest showroom in Doha Festival City. https://parigallery.com/search?q=giantto

The name Pari Gallery is synonymous with luxury, fashion and genuine Arabic hospitality. Guided by the excellent standard, Pari Gallery offers the finest selection of leading brands of watches, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, accessories, fashion jewelry and leather goods.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the senior national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. In addition, the tournament will be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July and to take place in the northern autumn; it will be played in a reduced timeframe of around 29 days. The first match played at the tournament will be contested between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor. The final is due to be held on 18 December 2022, which also is Qatar National Day. The reigning World Cup champions are France.

For further information on Giantto, please visit http://www.giantto.com. Or call 1-877-GIANTTO.

