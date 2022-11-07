/R E P E A T -- Minister Hutchings to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement/

Submit Release
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will make an announcement at First Friends Child Care Centre in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada's plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy, make life more affordable and build an economy that works for everyone.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Monday, November 7, 2022

Time (all times local)

10:30 am (AT)

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

