/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Rachel Bendayan to announce Government of Canada support for EcoMaris/

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, will announce Government of Canada financial assistance to develop the tourism offering of social economy business EcoMaris at the Old Port of Montréal.

The announcement of this CED financial contribution will be made on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.

Media representatives are invited to participate in a tour of EcoMaris's boat following the press conference.

Date:

November 7, 2022

Time:

1 p.m. – Press conference begins

1:30 p.m. – Boat tour

Location:

EcoMaris Boat

Bassin de l'Horloge

Rue Quai de l'Horloge

Montréal, Quebec

Masks may be worn during this event at the discretion of participants. Those who are vulnerable and the elderly are recommended to do so. Anyone who is symptomatic or who has had contact with a confirmed case of COVID‑19 and who wishes to participate in this activity must ensure they follow all applicable isolation directives. In case of doubt, go to the COVID‑19 self assessment tool for information on any measures you may need to follow based on your situation.

We ask any journalists who wish to attend this press conference to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022: dec.conference.ced@dec-ced.gc.ca. CED will use the email addresses received to send the news release out the day of the announcement.

