The Fastest Residential Fiber Optic Network in Canada is Expanding - and Changing the Lives of Rural Western Canadians

Canadian Fiber Optics Corp (CFOC), Alberta-based rural internet service provider has been privately funding and building some of rural Canada's fastest fiber optic networks. CFOC's investments support local families, businesses and community organizations, which results in local job creation, local economic growth, and encourages local economic diversification.

HIGH PRAIRIE, AB, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - CFOC announced that they are expanding their network to High Prairie, Alberta, through their Northern Lights Fiber (NLF) brand. This multi-gig expansion means that High Prairie will be the next community to benefit from CFOC's fiber network, the fastest residential internet offered in rural Canada. This infrastructure project in High Prairie will support residents, business owners and ultimately future proof the community with a fast, reliable and secure network.

Communities greatly benefit from CFOC's fiber network, the fastest residential internet offered in rural Canada

Mayor Brian Panasiuk shared, "The Town is excited to be working with Canadian Fiber Optics to have fiber installed to businesses and residents in High Prairie. This is a huge milestone as it will serve our community today and for generations to come with the high-speed connectivity needed to stay relevant in today's world. Having the speeds and bandwidth that fiber optic cable offers will close the digital divide that exists between our town and the cities, plus open the door for future economic growth."

Co-founder and CEO of CFOC and NLF Arjen Kaput stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for everyone to have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. In High Prairie, it has become apparent that good internet is not simply a want - but a need. We are thrilled and humbled to expand our network to High Prairie."

CFOC has received an overwhelming amount of support from the communities they provide service to and are proud of the digital changes that are taking place in them. In these communities, CFOC has proven that having a reliable connection is essential for communities to grow and flourish. As a result, CFOC is excited for their explosive growth in rural Canada that will take place over the next few years.

Co-Founder and President Jodi Bloomer stated, "The impact we are making on communities inspires us and only makes us more eager to continue this mission until everyone in rural Canada has a network that they can confidently rely on."

