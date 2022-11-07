/R E P E AT -- Media advisory - Minister Hutchings' tour of Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick/

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of her tour of Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will meet with stakeholders from various local industries and organizations.

The details are as follows and are subject to change:

Events on Monday, November 7, 2022

10:30 am (AT)

Minister Hutchings will make a Fall Economic Statement announcement at First Friends Child Care Centre in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. A media availability will follow.

Note: Open to media.

11:15 am (AT)

Minister Hutchings will attend a site tour at Storemark in Stratford, Prince Edward Island, to learn about the industry, the business's operations, and its current challenges and opportunities.

Note: Closed to media.

1:45 pm (AT)

Minister Hutchings will participate in a round table with the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Student Union at the UPEI campus in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, to discuss affordability challenges among students.

Note: Closed to media.

3:15 pm (AT)

Minister Hutchings will attend a site tour at Tronosjet in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, to learn about the industry, the business's recent innovations, and its current challenges and opportunities.

Note: Closed to media.

Events on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Noon (NT)

Minister Hutchings will make a Fall Economic Statement announcement at Colemans Market in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. A media availability will follow.

Note: Open to media.

Events on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

2:45 pm (AT)

Minister Hutchings will attend a site tour at Schenkels Farms in Whitney, New Brunswick. The Minister will learn about the industry, the business's operations, and its current challenges and opportunities.

Note: Closed to media.

Events on Thursday, November 10, 2022

10:00 am (AT)

Minister Hutchings will make a Fall Economic Statement announcement at New Brunswick Community College in Miramichi, New Brunswick. A media availability will follow.

Note: Open to media.

1:35 pm (AT)

Minister Hutchings will attend a site tour at Sunny Corner Enterprises in Miramichi, New Brunswick, to learn about the industry, the business's operations, and its current challenges and opportunities.

Note: Closed to media.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada