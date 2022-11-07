MISUMI Announces meviy's New 'Economy Delivery, Low Price' Option to Save Customers 30% Off Custom Parts

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI announces an "economy delivery, low price" option for meviy machined plates and sheet metal parts.

MISUMI announces an "economy delivery, low price" option for meviy machined plates and sheet metal parts.

With this new option through meviy, an on-demand procurement software, customers can choose to ship product in 22-plus days over MISUMI's faster standard lead time.

By choosing a longer lead time for product delivery, the final price offers users 30% off without compromising quality. This option provides more flexibility for users who require custom parts for applications when affordability is set at a higher priority than lead times.

Here's how it works:

A user uploads a 3D model and a quote is generated within minutes

Once user confirms quote, multiple delivery lead time options will appear

User can select "Economy Shipping," which delivers products in 22-plus days

By selecting the longer lead time option, the price will automatically reduce by 30%

"At MISUMI, one of our goals is to provide as much flexibility as possible for our customers," said Brice Hiner, Head of Sales and Marketing, Industrial Digital Manufacturing, at MISUMI USA. "This cost-saving delivery option is recommended for engineers, designers, and makers who want to systematically order high-quality products easily and procure custom parts at low prices."

meviy is a cost-effective and free-to-use online service designed to review and purchase custom parts in just a few clicks. Users can upload 3D models, verify tolerances, and get flexible, instant pricing and lead times options.

The advanced AI behind meviy reviews your 3D models instantly to determine manufacturability. Along with cost-savings, meviy helps users save time by generating simple 2D drawings and creating reusable global part numbers through a simplified online ordering process.

For more information, please visit misumi.info/meviy

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a manufacturer and distributor for configurable components and off-the-shelf products. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do high-precision design work incredibly fast.

For more information, visit misumiusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/misumi-announces-meviys-new-economy-delivery-low-price-option-to-save-customers-30-off-custom-parts-301669765.html

SOURCE MISUMI USA