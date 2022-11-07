QC Copper Intersects High Gold Grades Accompanying Copper in wide Intersections in the Opemiska Deposit

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") QCCU QCCUF is pleased to report 11 holes with multiple wide stacked intersections of copper mineralization along with high gold grades near the southern edge Opemiska's conceptual open pit. These results continue to confirm Opemiska's historical mine results and indicate that much higher gold grades can be found near the Gwillim Fault.

Highlights Include:

OPM-22-226 1.03% Copper and 0.50 gpt Gold over 40m from 1m

0.48% Copper and 2.46 gpt Gold over 16.5m from 111m

3.45% Copper and 1.37 gpt Gold over 6m from 162m

1.58% Copper and 4.05 gpt Gold over 4.5m from 240m

0.39% Copper and 0.14 gpt Gold over 12m from 264m

OPM-22-231 1.32% Copper and 0.57 gpt Gold over 43.5m from 282m

OPM-22-227 0.59% Copper and 0.27 gpt Gold over 63m from 4.5m

OPM-22-223 0.59% Copper and 0.18 gpt Gold over 33m from 27m

0.80% Copper and 2.64 gpt Gold over 12m from 168m

2.20% Copper and 5.04 gpt Gold over 3m from 241m

Click here to view cross sections and plan view of reported intersections.

Hole ID UTM

Coordinates

(East/North) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Copper

(%) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Zinc

(ppm) Cobalt

(ppm) OPM-22-

223* 509704 /

5514853 0.5 5 4.5 0.269 0.074 2.767 96 30 27 60 33 0.585 0.18 3.988 122 52 168 180 12 0.803 2.643 3.6 159 59 190.5 205.3 14.8 0.289 0.052 1.395 81 36 241.5 244.5 3 2.199 5.044 10.65 83 89 286.5 316.5 30 0.218 0.102 1.24 64 52 OPM-22-

224* 510203 /

5515466 61.5 69 7.5 0.285 0.073 2.86 105 137 OPM-22-

225* 510288 /

5515450 117 124.5 7.5 0.308 0.065 1.48 61 34 OPM-22-

226* 509670 /

5514821 1 41 40 1.029 0.498 4.458 93 48 111 127.5 16.5 0.475 2.455 2.048 26 31 162 168 6 3.452 1.367 14.857 145 280 240 244.5 4.5 1.576 4.052 7.511 97 117 264 276 12 0.394 0.142 2.057 44 54 OPM-22-

227* 509670 /

5514821 4.5 67.5 63 0.593 0.273 2.643 88 51 102 109.5 7.5 0.286 0.138 2.2 55 43 159.4 168.7 9.3 0.203 0.066 0.674 66 34 OPM-22-

228 510298 /

515403 73.5 93 19.5 0.224 0.02 1.662 69 48 127.5 135 7.5 0.343 0.07 1.652 45 28 184.5 199.5 15 0.913 0.252 4.38 98 36 OPM-22-

229 510081 /

5515049 4.1 33 28.9 0.355 0.112 1.392 45 24 43.5 76.5 33 0.663 0.085 4.409 166 43 OPM-22-

231 510051 /

5515250 282 325.5 43.5 1.32 0.569 3.34 108 47 337.5 343.5 6 0.491 0.415 1.275 51 30 OPM-22-

234 510050 /

5515211 327 336 9 0.443 0.082 3.5 111 45 493.5 508.5 15 0.715 0.109 4.64 79 56 OPM-22-

235 510190 /

5515503 9 12 3 1.128 0.189 5.6 145 83 202.5 216 13.5 0.306 0.033 2.644 99 48 271.5 274.5 3 0.048 1.565 0.7 108 36 OPM-22-

237 510116 /

5515496 379.5 447 67.5 0.247 0.243 1.354 63 40

*: partial or complete results previously reported.





Southern Springer Pit Area (near Gwillim Fault)

"Holes 223, 226 and 227 are particularly impressive and were drilled towards the south to intersect the near-surface expressions of the southern edge of the deposit near the Gwillim Fault. Two of the highlighted intersections in hole 223 graded over 2.0 gpt gold and three of the highlighted intersections in hole 226 grading above 1.0 gpt Au. Our interpretation suggests that the mineralization is intimately related to Springer's inverted fold which was produced by drag folding along the Gwillim fault. This view is supported by the historical mine data that shows over 60% of the assays above 10gpt gold occur less than 300 metres from the Gwillim fault," said Charles Beaudry, Director and Vice President of Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Mill Zone Area (north of Starter Pit)

Hole 231 targeted the northern extension of Vein #20 at depth, intersecting 43.5m of 1.32% copper and 0.57 gpt gold. Hole 231 is near hole 237, which intersected 67.5m of 0.25% copper and 0.24 gpt gold.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by QC Copper & Gold, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks and verification assays in a secondary laboratory. All the core received from the drill is split in half, bagged and sent to ALS-Global facilities in Quevillon, Quebec for sample preparation and then the pulps are shipped to AlS-Global's Vancouver laboratory or some other location in the world for analysis using ALS-Global's standardized ISO-compliant methods, all of which are listed in the laboratory certificates provided with the assay results. The remaining half core along with the rejects and the pulps returned from the laboratory are securely stored at QC Copper's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Quality Control results, including the laboratory's control samples, are evaluated immediately on reception of batch results and corrections are implemented immediately if necessary. All drill collars are surveyed and positioned in UTM coordinates. Collars are oriented using a gyroscopic north-finding system and downhole deviations surveys are done with a single-shot gyroscopic instrument at 30 to 50m intervals. For veins oriented approximately east-west and dipping towards the north, and drill holes oriented due south and plunging between 50 and 65 dips, the true width of mineralized intersections are equal or greater than 80% of the quoted core length composite intervals. This observation also holds for veins oriented northwest-southeast and dipping towards the northeast with holes drilled towards the southwest at 225 degrees with dips between 50 and 65 degrees. However, for other drill hole orientations relative to these veins or other less common vein orientations, the true widths of mineralized intersections are less.

