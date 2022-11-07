Submit Release
American Elements Creates Novel Nanoscale Electrolyte for Next-Generation Lithium Batteries

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements announced today that its engineers have invented a novel nanoscale electrolyte material for use in cutting-edge Lithium-Sulfur Battery technology. The electrolyte is a ceramic compound of lithium, lanthanum, and zirconium oxide nanoparticles that is energy-dense and stable in a wider range of temperatures than typical electrolytes used in commercial lithium-ion batteries.

"With this significant invention, American Elements is demonstrating its commitment to fostering innovations in efficient energy storage technologies that help address performance and safety concerns about the current generation of Lithium-Ion batteries" said Michael N. Silver, Chairman & CEO of the company. 

For further technical and pricing information on American Elements line of nanoscale battery materials, visit the company at www.americanelements.com or contact your local American Elements distributor or American Elements U.S. corporate headquarters at (1)310-208-0551, FAX (1)310-208-0351 or customerservice@americanelements.com.

