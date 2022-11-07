Submit Release
Agora, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. API ("Agora"), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the close of U.S. markets on November 21, 2022. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 3Q 2022 Financial Results

The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6rshpuvm

Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe9583c1e69af4c4e991651496aa4b338

Please visit Agora's investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on November 21, 2022 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora

Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora's cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement functionalities into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.

Investor Contact:
Fionna Chen
investor@agora.io

Media Contact:
Timothy Gray
press@agora.io


