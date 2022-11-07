Intelliware, One of Canada's Leading Software Delivery and Advisory Organizations, Appoints New President

Intelliware, one of Canada's leading software and consulting service providers, today announced the appointment of Chris Ford as President. Chris will take on the role from Greg Betty who founded the company in 1990, and has led Intelliware as CEO and President for the last 32 years.

Chris joins Intelliware from Capco Canada, a global management and technology consultancy focused on financial services, where he was Partner and CEO from 2007 to 2021. Most recently, Chris spent the last year as an independent consultant to global providers of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses, deepening his expertise in technology consulting.

With over 25 years of experience, Chris specializes in strategy and implementation of technology transformation services. Throughout his career, he has led a multitude of complex projects including architecture, business delivery, development, strategy, and digital transformation programs. He is a recognized thought leader and has published articles on non-functional testing with emphasis on performance and operability domains.

"Chris has a deep understanding of technology and business, and knows how to implement and deliver successful technological solutions," said Greg Betty, Founder and CEO of Intelliware. "He has an impressive track record, and has proven himself as an outstanding leader. I am thrilled to pass the baton to Chris, who I know will continue to grow Intelliware's legacy."

Greg will remain as CEO, and continue to advise the leadership team as Chris takes on his new role. Over the company's 32-year history, Intelliware has built a strong presence amongst major Canadian businesses, and developed a range of software applications and systems modernizations for companies across many industries. Its clients include the largest banks in Canada, multinational FinTech firms, SickKids Hospital, CPPIB and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

"It's an honour to be joining Intelliware," said Chris Ford, "I'm excited to continue building Intelliware as a trusted advisor to organizations looking to scale their technology solutions. The team at Intelliware are experts in software delivery, and I feel lucky to be leading an incredibly talented group of people."

Prior to joining Capco, Chris worked as an independent technology consultant, and as a senior consultant at Deloitte Consulting. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Systems Design Engineering with an option in Cognitive Sciences from the University of Waterloo.

About Intelliware:

Intelliware is a custom software, product development and technology consulting company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Intelliware is a leader in Agile software development practices which ensures the delivery of timely, high-quality solutions for clients. Intelliware is engaged as a delivery partner by a wide range of national and global organizations in sectors that span Financial Services, Healthcare, ICT, Retail, Manufacturing, and Government. For over 32 years, Intelliware has provided custom software development and digital engineering solutions that enable organizations to solve complex challenges and accelerate their goals.

