Facial Treatment Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2030

Market Size – USD 1,007.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.44%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for handheld face treatment devices from Europe

Rapid advancements and innovation in face treatment technologies and increasing use of face treatment products to be more presentable are key factors driving market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Facial Treatment market size was USD 1,007.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in Facial Treatment technologies and increasing demand for Facial Treatments among women to look youthful and more presentable are major factors driving market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, rising innovation and launch of new and advanced skin treatment products are also expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the coming years. For example, on 07 January 2022, Obagi, a scientifically based skin care company launched Skintrinsiq, its first foray into the market for skin care devices. This device uses InfuseIQ Technology to eliminate impurities from skin and increase uptake of Obagi products through customized skin care procedures.

Top competitors of the Facial Treatment Market profiled in the report include:

Lutronic, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Strata Skin Sciences, Cutera, Lumenis Be Ltd., Sciton, Cynosure, Venus Concept, Neoasia, and Fotona.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. It is used to treat torn tendons and is now widely employed to treat skin injuries as well. PRP was initially used by doctors to hasten healing process following jaw or plastic surgery. Due to lengthy recovery durations associated with treatments on these tissues, post-surgical PRP injections have now been expanded to assist in healing of muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for Facial Treatments among women. Rapid growth rate of the North American market is attributed to high purchasing power of working professionals and expansion of company operations by well-known organizations.

On 10 January 2022, Theravant Corporation's announced that its TheraClear System assets will be acquired by STRATA Skin Sciences, which is a medical technology company committed to creating, commercializing, and distributing cutting-edge technologies for treatment of dermatologic disorders. Theravant creates and sells a cutting-edge, FDA-approved system for in-office treatment of numerous prevalent types of acne.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Facial Treatment market based on device, treatment, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

LED Devices

IPL Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Laser-based Devices

RF Devices

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy

Radiofrequency (RF) Skin Tightening

Microneedling

Ultherapy

Chemical peel

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Beauty Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Parlor & Salons

Regional Analysis of the Facial Treatment Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Facial Treatment market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Facial Treatment business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Facial Treatment market size and share for the projected period of 2022-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Facial Treatment market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

