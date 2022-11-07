Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Market Predicted to Reach USD 457.6 Million by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in diabetic population across the globe, rise in healthcare costs, remarkable application of hyperbaric oxygen therapy to cure diabetic foot ulcers and wounds more effectively, and rapid technological advancements in oxygen therapy devices drive the growth of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy market. Increase in inclination towards self-medication to treat themselves at home due to fear getting infected by COVID-19 during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy market generated $275.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $457.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $275.1 million Market Size in 2031 $457.6 million CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Region Drivers Significant surge in diabetic population across the globe Rise in healthcare costs Opportunities Remarkable application of hyperbaric oxygen therapy to cure diabetic foot ulcers and wounds more effectively Rapid technological advancements in oxygen therapy devices Restrains Reimbursement for oxygen therapy is a tough challenge Complication associated post hyperbaric oxygen therapy

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the increased focus towards treating the COVID-infected patients among doctors and nurses.

In addition, people requiring hyperbaric oxygen therapy treated their illnesses via self-medication or other unconventional methods due to fear of contracting infection by COVID-19 in the hospitals.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon in the post pandemic period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy market based on type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, monoplace chambers segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market also analyses others segments such as multiplace chamber and others.

Based on application, the wound healing segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as decompression sickness and others.

Based on end-user, the home care segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as hospitals and others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy market report include Airox Technologies Limited, Environmental Tectonics Corporation (ETC), Fink Engineering Pty Ltd, Gulf Coast Hyperbarics Inc, Haux-Life-Support GmbH, HearMec Co, Hipertech Electronics Inc., Hyperbaric Modular Systems, Inc., Hyperbaric SAC, Pan-America Hyperbarics Inc, Perry Baromedical Corporation, Richmond Hyperbaric Health Centre Inc, Royal IHC, Sechrist Industries, Inc, SOS Group, Tekna Hyperbaric Chambers, Unique Group FZC.

The report analyzes these key players in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

