Dante Genomics to present at The Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, announced that the Company will be participating in The Canaccord Genuity MedTech Diagnostics and Digital Health and Services Forum. Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics, will present at the conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at the conference link here.

About Dante Genomics

Dante Genomics is a global genomic information company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. The Company uses its platform to deliver better patient outcomes, prevention, enhanced diagnostics and personalized medicine. The Company’s assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, proprietary software designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Contact:
Laura D’Angelo
VP of Investor Relations
ir@dantelabs.com
+39 0862 191 0671
www.dantegenomics.com


Primary Logo

