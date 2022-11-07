CyberKick, Safe-T Group’s Cybersecurity and Privacy for Consumers Unit, Releases its Q3 2022 Consumer Online Scam Report

/EIN News/ -- Scams Remain in Play as Consumers Remain Vulnerable

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today provided some highlights of the latest online security threats consumers are facing in a new Consumer Online Scam Report published by CyberKick Ltd., its cybersecurity and privacy unit for consumers (“CyberKick”). The new report was prepared by CyberKick’s cybersecurity team and is based on a comprehensive review and analysis of malicious activities detected by the CyberKick’s 24x7x365 data analysis program.

The report highlights several social engineering scams currently widespread in cyberspace, including:

Email invoice scams: This is a type of scam where the perpetrator sends an email purporting to be from a legitimate company, asking the recipient to click on a link to view an invoice. The link leads to a malicious website that may install malware on the victim's computer or phish for personal information. This type of scam is particularly common during tax season, when scammers impersonate well-known service tax preparation companies to trick people into giving up their personal financial information.

Online shopping scams: This scam is a fraudulent scheme that takes place on the internet, typically involving the use of a counterfeit or stolen credit card to make purchases. Scammers may also set up fake websites that resemble legitimate online retailers to trick shoppers into providing personal and financial information.

Phishing scams: These scams involve offenders sending out emails or text messages that appear to be from a legitimate source, such as a bank or a service provider. The message will usually contain a link that connects the victims to a fake website where they are asked to enter personal or financial information.

Identity theft: This type of scam occurs when someone obtains another person’s personal information, such as their name, Social Security number, or bank account number, without their permission and then uses it to commit fraud.

"In the coming years, cyber-attacks will only become more sophisticated, with consumers becoming more vulnerable targets. Attackers keep changing their method of operation according to online trends such as email invoicing, online shopping during November and more," said Eitan Bremler, VP Product Strategy, Marketing at Safe-T. "It is our goal to keep our customers informed regarding new threats and to offer them advanced solutions to avoid such threats."

The full copy of the report can be found here . For more information about the CyberKick products and solutions and how to avoid falling victim to online threats, please visit: https://cyberkick.com .

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments: enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cybersecurity and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one comprised of both millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its expectation that in the coming years, cyber-attacks will only become more sophisticated, with consumers becoming more vulnerable targets and the benefits of the Company’s privacy solutions and their potential to address cybersecurity threats. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

