[Latest] Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size/Share Worth USD 52.12 Billion by 2030 at a 7.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Product (Medical, Antibiotics, Probiotics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Other Biosimilars, Alcohol Beverages, Beer, Spirits, Wine, Others, Industrial, Acetone, Ethanol & Butanol, Enzymes & Amino Acids, Food, and Feed Products), By End User (Bio-Pharmaceutical Industries, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Academic Research Institutes, Food, and Feed Industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 52.12 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing awareness regarding the environment and animal products has boosted the demand for vegan food products or animal-free food products. This purpose can be fulfilled with the help of products made from plants and can also be supported with the use of microbes that provide the fermentation process. The developed countries have mainly concentrated on shifting to vegan food products that help to protect the animals and the environment.

The rapid increase in the number of chemical industries worldwide has emerged as a significant growth factor for the microbial fermentation technology market. In addition, many consumers have reported against using animal products, and hence vegan food products have experienced a massive demand from the present market, which is supported by the help of microbial fermentation technology. These reasons will emerge as the driving forces for the growth of the microbial fermentation technology market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The total cost of manufacturing the various products obtained from microbial fermentation is relatively high and hence emerges as a significant obstruction in the growth phase of the microbial fermentation market. Furthermore, the products obtained from microbial fermentation require proper storage and preservation, without which it can be harmful to the consumers, and hence it emerges as a significant challenge for the growth of the microbial fermentation market.

The complex procedures involved with microbial fermentation to create the various food products impose a high cost on the key market players and hence emerge as a significant challenge for the market’s growth during the forecast period. Therefore, these multiple reasons have emerged as the restraining factors for developing the microbial fermentation market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

The increasing demand for protein among consumers all over the world has emerged as a significant opportunity for the growth of the microbial fermentation technology market, which provides the necessary food products that help to obtain the maximum amount of proteins without consuming the animal food products that in turn hamper the ecological system and the environment.

The extensive research and development programs carried out by the key market players worldwide have emerged as a significant opportunity for the growth of the microbial fermentation technology market, which is expected to grow similarly in the future. In addition, the key market players’ recent innovations have emerged as significant opportunities for market growth.

Challenges

Extensive commercialization of the various products that are formed with the help of microbial fermentation imposes a high cost on the manufacturers, which hampers the demand and supply chain among the people to a great extent. Various other options available in the market that do not require microbial fermentation emerge as a significant challenge for the growth of the microbial fermentation technology market.

An increase in the production of food created with the help of microbial fermentation also emerges as a significant challenge for the market’s growth. Therefore, these multiple reasons will emerge as challenges for developing the microbial fermentation market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Microbial Fermentation Technology market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Microbial Fermentation Technology market forward?

What are the Microbial Fermentation Technology Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Microbial Fermentation Technology Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Microbial Fermentation Technology market sample report and company profiles?

Report Highlights

Based on product type, the segment of alcoholic beverages has emerged as the most significant global market about the considerable demand experienced by people worldwide for high-quality alcoholic beverages.

The usual number of people who demand alcoholic beverages emerged as the primary driving force for the microbial fermentation technology market. Based on end-user, the segment of chemical industries has emerged as the most significant global market for microbial fermentation technology, which uses these processes for various chemical reactions that need to be carried out to produce several different chemical combinations and products used daily over the world. Based on geography, the region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the most significant global market because of the considerable number of chemical industries located in this region that use microbial fermentation technology for several processes. In addition, rapid modernization and urbanization have given rise to several industrial sectors in this region, which demand advanced microbial fermentation technologies to make the process faster and more efficient.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical sector of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for microbial fermentation technology owing to the vast number of industries and factories that deal with chemical-based products and require advanced technologies for producing several goods and products. The rapid industrialization which has taken place in this part of the world has been a significant reason for boosting the market for microbial fermentation technology, which is used in several chemical industries and factories.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

The region of North America has also contributed significantly to the growth of microbial fermentation technology owing to the vast number of chemical industries and factories. The key market players in this region are mainly responsible for this market’s rapid growth. The extensive research and development programs carried out by the key market players for introducing new products into the market have mainly been responsible for boosting the economy for microbial fermentation technology, which is expected to grow further in a similar fashion and hence will contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the future as well. The European region has also considerably contributed to developing the microbial fermentation technology market .

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 28.23 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 52.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Danone U.K., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group AG, Novozymes A/S, Amyris Inc., Biocon Ltd., BioVectra Inc., TerraVia Holdings Inc., United Breweries Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Product, End User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key Players

Danone U.K.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group AG

Novozymes A/S

Amyris, Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

BioVectra Inc.

TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

United Breweries Ltd.

Browse the full “Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Product (Medical, Antibiotics, Probiotics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Other Biosimilars, Alcohol Beverages, Beer, Spirits, Wine, Others, Industrial, Acetone, Ethanol & Butanol, Enzymes & Amino Acids, Food, and Feed Products), By End User (Bio-Pharmaceutical Industries, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Academic Research Institutes, Food, and Feed Industry, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/microbial-fermentation-technology-market/

Recent Development

In 2020, company of Lonza scaled up the industry’s manufacturing capacity in Switzerland. As the consumption of the products that were produced by the process of microbial fermentation increased rapidly, the manufacturing capacity was also boosted to 3000 liters.

Segments covered in the report

By Product

Medical Antibiotics Probiotics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins Other Biosimilars

Alcohol Beverages Beer Spirits Wine Others

Industrial Acetone, Ethanol & Butanol Enzymes & Amino Acids

Food and Feed Products

By End User

Bio-Pharmaceutical Industries

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS)

Academic Research Institutes

Food and Feed Industry

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

