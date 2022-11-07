Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 289,457 in the last 365 days.

Inozyme Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced that Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, the company’s co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 17 from 9:10-9:40am GMT / 4:10-4:40am ET.
  • The Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 29 from 12:30-12:55pm ET.

Replays can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events and will be available for a limited time following the events.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ-701, a potential first-in-class enzyme therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

Contacts
Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(857) 330-8871
stefan.riley@inozyme.com        

Media:
SmithSolve
Matt Pera
(973) 886-9150
matt.pera@smithsolve.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inozyme Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.