Atsena Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Lis Leiderman, MD, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on bringing the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced the appointment of Elisabeth (Lis) Leiderman, MD, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Dr. Leiderman has more than 15 years of finance, business development and strategy experience in the life sciences industry, most recently with gene therapy companies. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors and Audit Committee Chair of bluebird bio.



“Lis’ unique blend of finance, business and medical expertise will be essential as we advance our pipeline of ocular gene therapies and prepare to launch a pivotal trial in GUCY2D-associated Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA1) following the positive results from our Phase I/II trial of ATSN-101,” said Patrick Ritschel, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Atsena Therapeutics. “We’re delighted to welcome Lis to our leadership team.”

Dr. Leiderman has extensive experience with financings, initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions and licensing transactions. Prior to joining Atsena, Dr. Leiderman was Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Decibel Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapeutics for restoration of hearing loss and balance disorders. At Decibel, she led the company’s Series D financing close and initial public offering. Previously, Dr. Leiderman was Chief Business Officer and Corporate Secretary at Complexa, Inc., and Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development at Fortress Biotech.

“I’m excited to be part of a talented team advancing novel technologies and life-changing gene therapies tailored to prevent or reverse blindness,” said Dr. Leiderman. “I look forward to contributing to Atsena’s growth and continued progress toward bringing important new therapies to people with inherited retinal diseases.”

Earlier in her career, Dr. Leiderman spent 10 years as a healthcare investment banker advising global corporate clients and their boards. She earned an MD from the American Medical Program at Tel Aviv University, an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Atsena Therapeutics

Atsena Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing novel treatments for inherited forms of blindness. The company’s ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial is evaluating a potential therapy for LCA1, one of the most common causes of blindness in children. Its additional pipeline of leading preclinical assets is powered by an adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology platform tailored to overcome significant hurdles presented by inherited retinal disease, and its unique approach is guided by the specific needs of each patient condition to optimize treatment. Founded by ocular gene therapy pioneers Dr. Shannon Boye and Sanford Boye of the University of Florida, Atsena is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, an environment rich in gene therapy expertise. For more information, please visit atsenatx.com.

