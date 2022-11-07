At a CAGR of 6.4% | Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Size is Generating Revenue of USD 3.5 billion by 2031

Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market Size

Rise in the prevalence of lung cancer and lung-related disorders, increased demand for minimally invasive tests for lung diseases, drive the Growth Of Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market size was USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to USD 3.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pulmonary Function Testing Devices Market by Product (Portable PFT Devices, Complete PFT Devices), by Test Type (Spirometry, Peak flow meter, Lung Volume Test, Gas Exchange Testing, Maximal Voluntary Ventilation, Others), by Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Chronic Shortness of Breath, Restrictive Lung Disease, Others), by End user (Hospital, Clinical laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

Rise in the prevalence of lung cancer and lung-related disorders, surge in the geriatric population, increase in the adoption of technologically advanced medical devices worldwide, spike in the demand for minimally invasive tests for lung diseases, growing R&D activity for pulmonary function testing devices, and mounting healthcare expenditures drive the growth of the global pulmonary function testing devices market. However, the high cost of medical devices and a lack of awareness regarding pulmonary tests among patients hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the emerging healthcare market in developing countries offer lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the growth of the pulmonary function testing devices market.

• Coronavirus causes a detrimental effect on the lungs. Hence, the demand for medical equipment or device increased during the pandemic owing to surge in demand for pulmonary test to diagnose the disease or check the efficacy of the lungs.

• Furthermore, the demand for pulmonary function test (PFT) tool also increased during the pandemic as it is a valuable tool for assessing respiratory diseases. Spirometry is the key diagnostic test for airway diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and is the most commonly performed test

Top Leading Market Players

• Chest M.I Inc.

• Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd.

• Cosmed srl

• Data Sciences International Inc.

• Eco Medics AG

• Geratherm Medical AG

• JK Medical System Pvt. Ltd.

• Medical Electronic Construction

• Medical Equipment Europe GmbH

• MGC Diagnostics Corporation

• Morgan Scientific Inc.

• NDD Medical Technologies Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Pulm One Advanced Medical Devices Ltd.

• Schiller AG

• Koko LLC

• Vyaire Medical Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pulmonary function testing devices market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Based on product, the portable PFT devices segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global pulmonary function testing devices market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of lung cancer and other lung-related disorders which increases the demand for non-invasive tests that measure the capacity of lungs.

Based on test type, the spirometry segment held the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global pulmonary function testing devices market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment is due to an increase in the prevalence of asthma and other lung-related disorders across the world.

Based on application, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment held the largest market share of nearly two-fifths of the global pulmonary function testing devices market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rise in the geriatric population and an increase in the prevalence of COPD among adults.

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing around two-fifths of the global pulmonary function testing devices market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period, owing to the increase in healthcare expenditure and the presence of major players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and an increase in the geriatric population in developing countries such as India and China.

