At a CAGR of 12.06%, Agricultural Nanotechnology Market Size Worth USD 786.66 Billion in 2030

Market Trends – High demand for nano biosensors

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural nanotechnology market size was USD 284.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.06% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments by agrochemical companies in development of nanotechnology and rising implementation of nanosensors and monitoring devices to improve farming methodologies are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

Nanotechnology is an emerging technology, which has potential to bring drastic changes to the agricultural sector. Advanced technical development in nanotech-based equipment enhances efficiency and helps to overcome certain problems faced by the agricultural sector. Nanotechnology can be utilized for developing healthy seeds that can improve plant germination, growth, yield, and quality, which has the potential to increase storage period for vegetables and fruits.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Agricultural Nanotechnology market along with crucial statistical data about the Agricultural Nanotechnology market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Major companies included in the global market report are Nanosys Inc., ASML, Oxford Instruments, Nanoco Group Plc, ThalesNano Inc., Zyvex Labs, Hyperion Catalysis International, CHASM, Chemat Technology Inc., and NanoMarterials Technology.

Highlights from the Report

The nano herbicides segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021 owing to reducing problems in perennial weed management and exhausting weed seed bank. Nano herbicides help in growth of crops by destroying weed that grows along with them.

The crop production & protection segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Tools based on nanotechnology have a big impact on agriculture as they help with early detection of diseases, increase plant nutrient uptake, and support molecular disease therapy.

The Europe market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid adoption of latest advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), network infrastructure, and sensors technologies such as biosensors. These technologies make operating agricultural nanotechnology easier and is driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Agricultural Nanotechnology industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global agricultural nanotechnology market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Nano Herbicides

Nano Fertilizers

Nano Pesticides

Nano Biosensors

Nano Materials

Others

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Crop Production & Protection

Water Purification

Recycling Agriculture Waste

Soil Improvement

Plant Breeding

Diagnostic

Others

· End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Farmers

R&D Institutes

Government Organizations

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Agricultural Nanotechnology Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Agricultural Nanotechnology market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Agricultural Nanotechnology market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Agricultural Nanotechnology market

