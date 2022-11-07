HyreCar to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food and package delivery services, today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 immediately following the close of market.



The call will be hosted by Joe Furnari, Chief Executive Officer, and Eduardo Iniguez, interim Chief Financial Officer. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the HyreCar Inc. conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173114/f50e81ca28 . Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=9KWBwxHk . The webcast replay will be available for three months and can be accessed through the above links.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEMs that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com .

Investors:

Scott Arnold

CORE IR

scotta@coreir.com