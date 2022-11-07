ESG Enterprise Launches New Sustainability and ESG Digital Solutions Ahead of COP27

ESG Enterprise announced today a series of technology products towards greater sustainability efforts, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27).ESG technology provider ESG Enterprise is launching the ESG-as-a-service API library. The tool will help companies with a digital solution that allows them to build sustainability and ESG applications for sustainability effort towards net-zero. The move comes amid a time of major growth for Green and Sustainability assets, which is expected to exceed $50 trillion by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the COP27 conference in Egypt, delegates gathering and discussing scientific research published by the U.N. climate science agency to inform their decisions about future energy plans and warming trajectories. With more emphasis on climate change, sustainability and ESG assets have been on the rise for the past couple of years. ESG Enterprise has taken note of this and is launching new set of tools to help technology providers and IT developers with API solutions in the new environment.

ESG Enterprise's ESG-as-a-service API platform, which is the world's first ESG and Sustainability full API library, combines all ESG Enterprise's tools into API libraries that provide investment-grade data for benchmarking, ESG reporting and data collections, and carbon accounting such as GHG Scope 1, 2, 3. The ESG API is used by over 300 companies to serve their sustainability and ESG needs.

"At ESG Enterprise, our purpose is to enable technology community for IT developers and consultants to power a world of sustainability and ESG that creates opportunities for everyone," said ESG Enterprise CEO, Alan Lee. "With the new ESG-as-a-Service platform, technology developers will be able to layer the Sustainability and ESG API on top of their existing applications and provide carbon accounting and ESG reporting as value-added solutions to their customers."

Corporate IT developers and technology providers can take advantage of the tool to create a pathway to net-zero, ESG-compliant reports and integrate carbon accounting into their ERP system, with a lower cost of development. Ultimately, they can offer a digital experience that allows end customers to have a better user experience and data privacy.

"Running on ESG-as-a-Service comprehensive suite of API will enable businesses to gain complete and real-time visibility to track carbon emissions towards net-zero goals. Benefitting from the trusted source of ESG data, pre-built ESG frameworks, and carbon accounting will further help them strengthen internal controls and regulatory compliance to reduce their environmental footprint across all emission sources." Added, Alan Lee.

Humperdinck Jackman, Managing Director at ESG PRO, commented:

"Using the full capabilities of ESG Enterprise, we are able to address the complex sustainability needs of multi-national corporations and governments too. Clients appreciate how the API library enables multi-faceted data collection scenarios, while the dashboard experience gives instant oversight of every aspect of their progress towards Net Zero."

