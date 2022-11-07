Athira Pharma to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting Therapeutic Potential of HGF/MET Platform in Neurodegenerative Disorders at Neuroscience 2022 Conference

Data supports neuroprotective and disease modifying potential in models of Parkinson’s disease and diabetic neuropathy

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that it will be presenting preclinical data demonstrating the therapeutic potential of enhancing the HGF/MET neurotrophic system at Neuroscience 2022. The event is hosted by the Society for Neuroscience and will be held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif. and virtually from Nov. 12-16, 2022.



Presentation Details:

Title: Small Molecule Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET Positive Modulators Effectively Reduce Pain-Related Behaviors in a Rat Model of Diabetic Neuropathy

Format: Poster

Session: 291. Cancer Pain, Chemotherapy, Neuropathy, and Diabetic Neuropathy Pain

Presenter: Andrée-Anne Berthiaume, Ph.D., Research Scientist III

Time/Date: Monday, Nov. 14, Session time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST

Title: Fosgonimeton, a Small Molecule Positive Modulator of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)/MET, Protects Against Neuronal Damage and Motor Deficits in Preclinical Models of Parkinson’s Disease

Format: Oral Nanosymposium

Session: 511. Parkinson's Disease Molecular Mechanisms

Presenter: Kevin Church, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 15 / Session time: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. PST; Presentation time: 2:15 – 2:30 p.m. PST

Both presentations will be available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the company’s website at www.athira.com.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease and diabetic neuropathy; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary data for Athira’s fosgonimeton product candidate from the Phase 1a/b and Phase 2 ACT-AD trials will not continue or persist in current or planned clinical trials; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira’s development of fosgonimeton and other product candidates may occur; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; Athira may not be able to recruit sufficient patients for its clinical trials; future potential regulatory milestones of fosgonimeton and other product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies, may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the outcome of legal proceedings which have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; possible negative interactions of Athira's product candidates with other treatments; Athira’s assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; while P300 latency is a functional measure that is highly correlated with cognition, Athira may not successfully establish a connection between these P300 latency results and improved cognition; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira’s clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

