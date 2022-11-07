Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 9,180.63 Million in 2030 - Reports and Data

The global cervical cancer diagnostic market size was USD 5,980 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cervical cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 9,180.63 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, such as growing awareness about cervical cancer screening and technological advancements in diagnosis. However, high costs associated with cervical cancer diagnostics may hamper market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer and cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide. In 2018, 570,000 cases of cervical cancer were recorded, with over 300,000 deaths, and it accounts for around 8% of both total cancer cases and total cancer deaths in women. Approximately, 80% of cervical cancer occurs in developing countries, as per data from WHO, and it is the most frequently detected cancer during pregnancy. Hence, early diagnosis of cervical cancer is essential to initiate early treatment and thus, reduce mortality rates. Various testing procedures are available for the diagnosis of cervical cancer, but the most accessible and easy testing method is the pap smear test.

The diagnostic test used for cervical cancer is a simple process in which cells are collected from a woman’s cervix and checked for abnormalities, if any. Advancements in technologies have enabled detection of cervical cancer at a fast rate, even at homes, with better accuracy. Governments worldwide are promoting testing devices on a mass scale, especially to women above 30 years of age, in order to help them to undergo such diagnostic tests frequently to identify the disease at an early stage.

Private healthcare companies are focusing on developing AI-based testing kits that can keep a record of all tests and treatment procedures, which can be shared with doctors within a couple of minutes. Moreover, advancements in personalized medicine can help prevent any side effects during treatment once the cancer is detected. Thus, reliability of testing kits and systematic treatment with fewer side effects are instilling confidence in patients, which in turn, is expected to drive demand for cervical cancer diagnostics and boost market revenue growth.

• Among therapy segments, chemotherapy segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Chemotherapy is a drug treatment that uses powerful chemicals to destroy fast growing cells in the body, and is most often used to treat cancer. It is used in different ways to treat cancer patients, and is quite effective, as it doesn’t require any supplementary treatment to cure cancer. Additionally, it can relieve signs and symptoms of cancer as well.

• Among therapy segments, the radiation therapy segment is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of radiation therapy, as it can completely eliminate cancer cells from the body by using high energy X-rays. The therapy can be used as an alternative to surgical interventions in the early stages of cancer. The specific therapy given to patients of cervical cancer depends on several factors, such as health of the woman, stage of the cancer, tolerance capacity, side effects of the therapy, and overall fitness of the patient. Several cancer treatments or therapies are given in combination with internal radiation therapy to achieve maximum results, which is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

• Cervical cancer diagnostics market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to technological developments in the healthcare industry. Presence of an advanced medical sector in the region is playing a pivotal role in facilitating extensive research & development activities for innovative product launches. Rising investments in allied industries, such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, are contributing significantly to the growth of this market. Moreover, several key market players have their headquarters in countries in the region, which is further driving overall market growth. Additionally, countries such as the U.S. and Canada have high prevalence of cervical cancer, and so there is increasing demand for novel and effective diagnostic and therapeutic modalities in the region, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in North America.

• In November 2021, Hologic Inc. completed the acquisition of Bolder Surgical, a privately held, U.S.–based company that provides advanced energy vessel sealing surgical devices. This acquisition focuses on expanding Hologic’s growing laparoscopic portfolio and underscores their commitments to women’s health. Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company focusing primarily on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment of diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

 Abbott Laboratories Ltd.

 Becton

 Dickinson and Company

 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

 Guided Therapeutics Inc.

 Hologic Inc.

 Qiagen N.V.

 Quest Diagnostics Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and Arbor Vita Corporation.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Segmentation:

Test-Type Outlook:

 Pap Smear Tests

 Colposcopy

 HPV Testing

 Biopsy and Endocervical curettage

 Others

Therapy Outlook:

 Surgery

 Radiation Therapy

 Chemotherapy

 Targeted Therapy

End-use Outlook:

 Hospitals and Clinics

 Laboratories

 Diagnostic Centers

 Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Cervical Cancer Diagnostic report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• the Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key market aspects are illuminated in the report:

 Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

 Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market, the years measured, and the study points.

 Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.

 Manufacture by Region: This Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets.

