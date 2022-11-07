Fernandez Firm Accident Injury Attorneys Wins Florida Justice Association's Jon E. Krupnick Award for Perseverance

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fernandez Firm Accident Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that they won the Florida Justice Association's John E. Krupnick Award for Perseverance. This tremendous honor is a testament to the firm's commitment to justice and advocacy for the injured.

On receiving the award, Jennifer Fernandez stated, "Frank and I received a tremendous honor this week. Our friends and colleagues at the Florida Justice Association recognized us with the Jon E. Krupnick Award. Named after one of FJA's founders, the Krupnick Award recognizes efforts on behalf of a particular client reflecting relentless commitment, perseverance, and fortitude to seek justice and achieve success through all obstacles and legal roadblocks encountered. We are so grateful not only for the honor, but also for the presence of our friends, family, and wonderful client who surprised us at the luncheon. Such a beautiful end to a 20-year legal battle."

The Florida Justice Association bolsters Florida's civil justice system and protects the legal rights of individuals and consumers in the state. A group of attorneys who represented people injured in accidents founded the Negligence and Compensation Lawyers of Florida shortly after World War II. This organization became the Florida Justice Association in 2007 and continues its important work today.

Frank and Jennifer Hernandez founded Fernandez Firm Accident Injury Attorneys in 2003. Since the inception of the firm, they have represented hundreds of people who suffered injuries in preventable accidents because of the negligence of others. They recovered over $100 million on behalf of their clients and counting. Some notable verdicts and settlements include a $36 million medical malpractice claim, a $2.3 million nursing home abuse claim, and an $850,000 auto accident claim.

Fernandez Firm Accident Injury Attorneys have multiple locations throughout Florida, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Orlando, and Lakeland. Their team regularly represents people hurt in car accidents, truck accidents, slip-and-fall accidents, and other incidents. Prospective clients receive a free consultation with one of the firm's attorneys by calling their office or submitting their online contact form.

