Alector to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology and innate immuno-oncology, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day (New York, New York)
    • Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. ET, fireside chat
  • Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference (New York, New York)
    • Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET, fireside chat

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, and innate immuno-oncology. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts:
1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085 
dan@1abmedia.com

Argot Partners (investors)
Laura Perry/Carrie McKim
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
alector@argotpartners.com


