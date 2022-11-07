Submit Release
Vigil Neuroscience to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that members of management will present at three upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day
Format: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:35 p.m. ET        

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference        
Format: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:35 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:05 p.m. GMT

To access a live webcast of these presentations, please visit “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Vigil website at www.vigilneuro.com. An archived replay for each will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage, microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.

Internet Posting of Information
Vigil Neuroscience routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at https://www.vigilneuro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about Vigil Neuroscience.


Investor Contact
Sarah Carmody
scarmody@vigilneuro.com

Media Contact
Megan McGrath
MacDougall Advisors
mmcgrath@macdougall.bio

Primary Logo

