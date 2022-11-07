/EIN News/ -- Osler Diagnostics Raises $85 Million in Series C Financing

Oxford, UK – 7th November 2022:

Osler Diagnostics (‘Osler’), a medical diagnostic company aiming to transform global healthcare by providing lab-quality diagnostic testing to anyone, anywhere, at any time, today announced that it has raised $85 million in a Series C financing.

The financing round included investment from a strategic investor, M&G Investments, and existing investors, including Oxford Science Enterprises, Braavos Investment Advisers, and Lansdowne Partners.

This investment will support Osler in advancing its breakthrough Osler Origin product through regulatory activities, and towards market launch.

The Osler Origin is a portable diagnostic capable of performing a wide range of testing, with high-performance, in a rapid, low-cost, and easy-to-use manner. It represents a step-change in portable diagnostics, going beyond existing solutions that are limited in test menu and performance, preventing their widespread adoption. As such, the Osler Origin can uniquely offer a wide portfolio of high-performance diagnostic tests, into all major healthcare settings, globally.

Connor Campbell, Co-Founder and CEO of Osler Diagnostics, said: “The Osler Origin platform has the potential to transform healthcare by enabling anyone, anywhere, to access, understand, and act on their healthcare information. This new investment allows us to advance the Osler Origin towards market, and to realise our vision.”

About Osler

Osler is a UK-based diagnostics company whose purpose is to enable anyone, anywhere, to access, understand, and act on their health, to live healthier, happier, and longer lives.

Osler has developed the Osler Origin – a 'portable lab' that can provide lab-quality diagnostics to anyone, anywhere, at any time. The Osler Origin will offer a wide portfolio of diagnostic tests and serve all major healthcare settings, globally.

Osler was formed out of the University of Oxford in 2017, following decades of research from the same department that invented the portable electrochemical blood glucose sensor.

The Company is headquartered in Oxford, UK, employs more than 100 staff and is backed by leading investors.

For more information, please visit www.oslerdiagnostics.com

