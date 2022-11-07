San Rocco Italia Celebrates 3 Years of Success
San Rocco Italia, a global e-commerce store, is celebrating its 3rd anniversaryMULAZZO, MS, ITALY, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Rocco Italia, a minority woman-owned and run global e-commerce store specializing in carefully selected gifts, is celebrating its 3rd anniversary.
The Founder of San Rocco Italia, Mara Sabeh, says:
“These 3 years of success would not have been possible without the support of the wonderful craftspeople who create all our fabulous products and our loyal customers. We are especially proud to showcase our handmade products produced around the world by talented artisans, including our range of leather bags and other small leather goods, all handmade by local craftspeople here in Tuscany, Italy from Italian leather that has been vegetable-tanned according to traditional Tuscan methods.”
About San Rocco Italia
San Rocco Italia is an online store based in Italy that conducts business through its website www.sanroccoitalia.it, a beautifully designed website with a gorgeous and generous display of carefully curated items, a responsive layout, prominent contact details to get in touch with the company, topnotch cybersecurity, and daily uploads of fresh content. San Rocco Italia aims to deliver to its customers the latest, high-quality, original products that have been thoughtfully curated from the season's most popular trends and styles; perfect for all occasions!
Customers who have shopped with San Rocco Italia have nothing but praise for the e-commerce store. According to one customer, Janet: "I bought the Lara-Soft Leather Clutch with Chain Strap from San Rocco Italia, and I must confess they are totally reliable. Their products are made of beautiful leather yet affordable and stylish. Made some more orders, like their hand-painted ceramic plates and cups, and all my items arrived quickly and were even more beautiful than the pics. I'll totally recommend them to family and friends."
What’s next for San Rocco Italia?
We plan to continue growing and expanding the list of countries to which we offer our products. We currently ship throughout Europe, to the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and have just started shipping our leather goods to South Korea and Brazil. We will be adding more countries over the coming months.
We are also continually on the lookout for creators offering original, high-quality products with whom we can collaborate and introduce to the world.
