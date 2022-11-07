Indoor Location Market is Likely to Hit a Revenue of US$ 28.5 Bn by the year 2032 at a Tenacious CAGR of 14.2% During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Data Insights by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe is expected to hold 21.2% market share for indoor location market. Professional services are expected to hold 55% market share for indoor location market. North America is expected to possess 40.6% market share for indoor location market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global indoor location market is valued at US$ 7.53 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 28.5 Bn by the year 2032 at a notable CAGR of 14.2% between 2022 and 2032.



Indoor location implies indoor positioning and navigation system, i.e. a network comprising electronics devices helping in locating people and objects in the closed surroundings like museums, university campuses, and hospitals. The system, on the whole, lets end-user organizations understand customers in the real-time mode and also send messages that are relevant to their needs and identity. As such, demand for such indoor locations is increasing at an alarming rate in retail industry due to several advantages like the ones mentioned above.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2446

At airports, indoor locations help in relaying the information regarding points of interests (POIs) and wait times. Intermodal travel chain is also supported. On these grounds, train authorities could give information to visitors with regards to ongoing track changes and delays through indoor locations. Hospitals are making use of these solutions for integrating booking of extra services, barrier-free routing through patient app, and calendar with various treatment schedules. With rapid penetration of connected devices (smartphones, in particular), there won’t be any stoppage to indoor location market going forward. Future Market Insights has listed the key findings with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Indoor Location Market’.

Key Takeaways from Indoor Location Market

North America holds the largest market share due to rising demand for the indoor technologies across several sectors inclusive of travel, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and public spaces.

Europe holds more than 20% of the overall market share along the similar lines.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the indoor location market due to growing adoption of technological advancements herein.





Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2446

Competitive Locations

Arara is emphasizing on providing Wi-Fi analytics along with indoor positioning solutions, thereby rendering precision in the results.

IIWAARI is prioritizing on collection of data for location-based marketing and route optimization.

Google Inc. is into offering proper navigation at different locations ranging from hypermarkets to airports. Location accuracy and universal icons are updated by the company on a continuous basis.

Zebra Technologies, in October 2021, completed acquisition of Antuit Holdings Pte. Ltd. for expanding the software solution offerings with EVM products and existing software solutions.

Microsoft, in July 2021, entered into partnership with NEC for adopting Microsoft Azure as preferred cloud partner for delivering improvised capabilities for driving sustained digitization, helping customers transform the business models, and building digital workplaces for post-Covid era.

Apple, in April 2020, entered into partnership with Google for enabling usage of Bluetooth technology to deal with the pandemic.

Austria-based indoo.rs., in March 2019, did announce advancements on the part of real-time navigation application established at Berlin airport via a novel functionality helping users to locate their way inside airport building.

Here Technologies, in January 2018, completed acquisition of Micello for extending support to the strategy of providing advanced mapping as well as location services outdoor as well as indoor.

“Advantages like enhanced customer searches, optimized targeting of customers, and proper route planning are bound to accelerate the indoor location market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the Indoor Location Market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on service type (managed indoor location services and professional indoor location services), by technology type (RF-based indoor location, sensor and tag based indoor location, and others), by software tools type (indoor location software tools, indoor location visualization tools, indoor location analytics tools, context indoor location accelerator tools, and others), and by end-use type (indoor location for transportation, indoor location for hospitality, indoor location for entertainment, indoor location for shopping, indoor location for public buildings, and indoor location for the other end-users)).

The indoor location market is likely to get driven by an ever-increasing integration of the beacons in LED lighting, cameras, digital signage, and PoS devices.





Ask the Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2446

Key Segments Profiled in the Indoor Location Industry Survey

Indoor Location by Service Type:

Managed Indoor Location Services

Professional Indoor Location Services

Indoor Location by Technology Type:

RF-based Indoor Location

Sensor and Tag Based Indoor Location

Others Indoor Location Technology Types





Indoor Location by Software Tools Type:

Indoor Location Software Tools

Indoor Location Visualization Tools

Indoor Location Analytics Tools

Context Indoor Location Accelerator Tools

Other Indoor Location Software Tools





Indoor Location by End Use Type:

Indoor Location for Transportation

Indoor Location forHospitality

Indoor Location for Entertainment

Indoor Location for Shopping

Indoor Location for Public Buildings

Indoor Location for Other End Users

Indoor Location by Application:

Indoor Location for Risk Management

Indoor Location for Predictive Asset Analytics

Indoor Location for Emergency Response Management

Indoor Location for Remote Monitoring

Indoor Location for Marketing and Customer Experience Management

Indoor Location for Inventory Management

Indoor Location for Other Applications





Indoor Location by Region:

North America Indoor Location Market

Latin America Indoor Location Market

Europe Indoor Location Market

East Asia Indoor Location Market

South Asia Indoor Location Market

Oceania Indoor Location Market

Middle East & Africa Indoor Location Market





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/indoor-location-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market : is anticipated to be appraised at US$ 10,675.3 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 4,670.4 Mn in 2022.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centres Market : market to reach US$ 61 Bn by 2027 end, representing a CAGR of 13.3% during forecast period.

Physical-Digital Integration Market : is projected to have a robust CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 4,342 Million in 2022.

Blockchain Market : is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 34.1% Y-o-Y to US$ 155 Billion in 2032.

Wireless Antenna Market : is projected to reach US$ 4,700.0 million in 2022. Based on the report, sales of the wireless antenna will soar at a CAGR of 5.30 % to reach an evaluation of US$ 7,871.0 million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com