Baby Toys Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast by 2030

Rising awareness about educational toys is driving market revenue growth of the global baby toys.

Market Size – USD 12.77 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Rising focus on designing and developing innovative soft toys & dolls” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global baby toys market size is expected to reach USD 18.87 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.6% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market revenue growth can be attributed to the fact that toys manufactured for the use of infants and toddlers play an important role in the development of their thinking and decision-making skills at a very small age.

As baby toys consist of various educational toys such as jigsaw puzzles, building sets, and others, which involve brainstorming activities making them capable enough to take initial decisions, especially for toddlers and preschoolers who are in their days to school and are away from parents.

Key players in the market include LEGO System A/S, Hasbro., Mattel, Spin Master, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Nintendo., Kids2 Inc., Tomy, Horst Brandstätter Group, BASIC FUN! INC., and FUNSKOOL.

The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Baby Toys industry.

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Baby Toys space

Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global baby toys market based on product type, sales channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Soft Toys & Dolls

Board Games

Construction Toys

Vehicles

Musical Toys & Rattles

Educational Toys

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailing

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Baby Toys market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Baby Toys market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

