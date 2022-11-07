At a CAGR of 11.0% | Healthcare Gamification Market to Exhibit Hyper Growth of USD 9.0 billion by 2031

Healthcare Gamification Market Size

The growing penetration of smartphones and increase in internet penetration in rural parts of the world drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Gamification Market size was USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to USD 9.0 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.0% during the period 2022-2030.

Allied Market Research published a report, Healthcare Gamification Market By Game Type (Exercise Games, Serious Games, Casual Games), By Application (Education, Therapeutics, Prevention), By End User (Enterprise Based, Consumer Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The growing penetration of smartphones and increase in internet penetration in rural parts of the world drive the growth of the global healthcare gamification market. However, the low acceptance rate and lack of knowledge about the apps among patients restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growing penetration of digital health apps presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11353

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global healthcare gamification market, as the demand for healthcare gamification increased due to the increased adoption of digital health apps.

• Therapy centers, fitness institutes, and community centers were not functional during the COVID-19 pandemic. These compelled people to use digital healthcare apps and tools to track their health.

• In-person meetings with medical practitioners, therapists, and consultants were limited, as a result, several digital healthcare tool developers incorporated prescription and medication tracking in the digital health monitoring apps.

Top Leading Market Players:-

• Fitbit, Inc

• Ayogo Health Inc

• hubbub health, inc

• Microsoft

• Bunchball inc

• EveryMove

• Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

• CogniFit

• Mango Health

• Nike, Inc.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11353

Based on application, the prevention segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the therapeutics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices and the incorporation of prescription tracking in healthcare monitoring apps.

Based on end user, the enterprise-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global healthcare gamification market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the consumer-based segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growing penetration of smartphones and the internet has fueled the development of consumer-based healthcare gamification apps.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global healthcare gamification market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among people about the benefits of games in enhancing patient clinical outcomes.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2031?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• Which region has more opportunities?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11353

Top Trending Reports:

Healthcare IT Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By 2030

3D Printed Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By 2031