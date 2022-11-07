Global Construction Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Construction Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Construction Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Construction Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the construction market size to reach a value of $13,570.90 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2016. The global construction market size is expected to grow from $13,570.90 billion in 2021 to $22,873.96 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.8%. The global construction market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 and reach $39,352.08 billion in 2031.

Rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the construction market in the forecast period. A large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA and European countries.

Construction Market Trends

Construction companies are increasingly using autonomous construction vehicles and heavy equipment to improve productivity. These automated vehicles are equipped with sensors, cameras and GPS. Real-time data obtained from these devices helps in the remote monitoring of a jobsite and reduces construction time. Vehicles connected through Internet of things IoT, telematics and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tracking technologies are also helping the construction industry to be more collaborative, efficient and safe.

Construction Market Overview

The construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct buildings or engineering projects (for example, highways and utility systems). Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market. The construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.

Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type of Construction: Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning And Development

• By End User Sector: Public, Private

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, Kubota

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth construction global market research. The market report analyzes construction global market size, construction global market segments, construction global market growth drivers, construction global market growth across geographies, and construction global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

