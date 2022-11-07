Medical Imaging Software Market Size to Hit US$4.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Medical Imaging Software Market is Being Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Rates and an Ageing Population.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Medical Imaging Software Market Size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Medical Imaging software allows medical professionals to track, archive, manipulate and manage patient images and administrative workflow. Such increasing cases of various chronic diseases and rising numbers of injuries and accidents emerge the global demand for medical imaging software. With such growing demand key market players focus on R&D and new product launch with joint venture and acquisition to expand the business. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Medical Imaging Software Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to advanced health infrastructure in countries like the United States and Canada and R&D in the health care sector that help to grow the Medical Imaging Software Market Size in this region.

2. The Medical Imaging Software Market is predicted to increase owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease and the growing need for primary screening. However, increasing healthcare cost is the major restriction that may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Medical Imaging Software Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Analysis - by Software Type: The Integrated segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to benefits in improving the workflow of the medical procedure. For instance, in March 2022, Intelerad Medical Systems launched the Enterprise Imaging and Informatics Suite at the 2022 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Fla.

Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Analysis - by Application: The cardiology segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and government support to improve the accessibility of treatment. For instance, in February 2022, Cleery launched Cleerly 2.2.0, a new version of its software that tracks heart disease by the amount and type of atherosclerosis.

Medical Imaging Software Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the American College of Cardiology, the number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Asia is increasing rapidly. Asia-pacific accounts for half of the cardiovascular deaths in the world.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Medical Imaging Software industry are -

1. GE Healthcare

2. Siemens Healthineers

3. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

4. Hologic Inc.

5. Pie Medical Imaging

