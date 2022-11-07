Two-Wheeler Market Size Worth USD 217.94 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 8.7% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Two-Wheeler market size is projected to grow from USD 110.82 billion in 2021 to USD 217.94 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 8.7% during forecast period;

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Two-Wheeler Market was USD 110.82 billion in 2021. The global market size is expected to be USD 121.49 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 217.94 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Two-Wheeler Market, 2021-2029.”

According to our analysts, rapid urbanization and increasing traffic jams to augur growth of market. Triumph Enters into a Partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Limited, and Warwick Manufacturing Group to Thrive Progress.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.7% 2029 Value Projection 217.94 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 121.49 billion Historical Data for 2018 - 2020 No. of Pages 181 Segments covered By Type, By Technology Growth Drivers Prompt Urbanization Pooled with Traffic Jamming to Fuel Market Growth Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Ban of Public Vehicles during COVID-19





COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Resulted in Short-Term Deterioration in Sales Affected Market Growth

The influence of COVID-19 was classified across various regions, with some regions observing a drop in two wheeler sales, although a few economies recorded an increase in vehicle sales in 2020. For example, North America and Europe witnessed a growth in motorcycle and moped sales, whereas Asia Pacific witnessed declining sales in 2020.

Drivers and Restraints:

Prompt Urbanization Pooled with Traffic Jamming to Fuel Market Growth

The population in urban areas is rising speedily. As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Handbook of Statistics, worldwide city population percentage increased from 51.6% in 2010 to 56.2% in 2020. The share of the urban population has augmented quickly in the prior decade. It is normally greater in established countries (around 79.2% in 2020) than in emerging nations (approximately 51.6% in 2020).

Industry Developments:

May 2022: Triumph declared that the company concluded the final testing of its novel electric bike TE 1. The model was developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Limited as well as Warwick Manufacturing Group.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Yamaha Motors Co. (Japan)

Hero Moto Corp. (India)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)

BMW Motorrad International (Germany)

Bajaj Auto (India)

Energica Motor Company Inc. (Italy)

Kawasaki (Taiwan)

Piaggio & C. SpA (Italy)

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. (U.K.)

Royal Enfield (India)

Segments:

Motorcycle Segment Held Largest Market Share Backed by Extensive Variety Obtainable in Diverse Regions

Based on type, the market is segmented into motorcycle and moped. The motorcycle segment held the largest market share in 2021. The key worldwide producers, such as India, Indonesia, and China, produce entry-level motorcycles, which are smaller, while the U.S. manufacturers produce huge (600+ cc engine capacity) costlier motorcycles for recreation.

ICE Segment Led Market Owing to Enhanced Performance

Based on technology, the market is segmented into ICE and electric.

The ICE segment led the market in 2021. Regular price hikes over the past two years have hindered two wheeler (2W) sales recovery.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





Key Benefits for Two-Wheeler Market:

The Two-Wheeler market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Two-Wheeler market during the forecast period (2022–2029).

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Two-Wheeler market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Ban of Public Vehicles during COVID-19

Asia Pacific led the two wheeler market share, with India and China responsible for the majority of the share, standing at USD 80.12 billion in 2021. The problems regarding COVID-19 infection on mass transit, traffic overcrowding, and the increase of single-person households in Asia have resulted in huge demand for low movement mopeds and motorcycles in the past two years.

Europe is anticipated to demonstrate considerable two wheeler market growth. Two wheeler listings are available in five of the biggest European markets (the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, and Germany) augmented by 7.8% in comparison with 2020.

North America is estimated to display a reasonable growth rate during the forecast period. In the more mature markets of the U.S. and Canada, consumer inclination is toward greater highway cruisers. Motorcycle sales have been majorly stationary over the last decade.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in Global Market

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.





Global Two-Wheeler Market Size Segmentation:

By Type:

Motorcycle

Moped

By Technology:

ICE

Electric

