Global Polylactic Acid Market Size to Grow at 16.3% During 2021-2028 | Fortune Business Insights™ 

Companies covered in global polylactic acid market are NatureWorks (Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States), Total Corbion PLA ,(Gorinchem, Netherlands) ,BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Sulzer (Winterthur, Switzerland), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polylactic acid market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2,306,708.2 thousand by 2028 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 16.3% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Polylactic Acid Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 698,200.9 thousand in 2020. The growth is attributable to the rising packaging industry and the growing demand for biodegradable plastics that will propel the demand for advanced polylactic acid during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/polylactic-acid-pla-market-103429

Major Players Profiled in the Polylactic Acid Market:

NatureWorks (Minnetonka, Minnesota, United States)

Total Corbion PLA (Gorinchem, Netherlands)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Sulzer (Winterthur, Switzerland)

Other Key Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 16.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 2,306,708.2 thousand Base Year 2020 Polylactic Acid Market Size in 2020 USD 698,200.9 thousand Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments Covered Type, End-user and Regional Polylactic Acid Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Drive the Market Polylactic acid is widely used in the packaging industry.

Market Segmentation:

We have segmented the market based on application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into packaging, textiles, consumer Goods, agriculture & horticulture, and others. Additionally, based on application, the packaging segment is expected to experience considerable growth due to the increasing adoption of polylactic acid for food packaging and the growing focus on adopting biodegradable plastics as packaging materials by several industries globally.

Lastly, based on region, the market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/polylactic-acid-pla-market-103429

What does the Report include?

The global market for polylactic acid report includes a detailed analysis using several research methodologies and focuses on crucial aspects such as leading companies, application, and product. It further includes accurate insights into latest market trends and highlights vital industry developments. In addition to this, the report covers various factors that have contributed to the growth of the market growth between 2021 and 2028.

DRIVING FACTORS



Rising Packaging Industry to Favor Market Growth

According to the United Nations Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Pollution (GESAMP), it is estimated that around 80% of the land-based plastic sources account for the overall marine pollution globally. The rising concerns over the disposal of plastic is expected to boost the adoption of biodegradable plastics such as polylactic acid that are derived from biological raw materials across the packaging sector. The increasing adoption of sustainable packaging materials backed by the surging demand for packaged goods across supermarkets and retail stores is, therefore, expected to bode well for the global polylactic acid market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Europe – The region stood at USD 285,573.1 thousand in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing demand for organic and natural food products that is likely to drive the demand for polylactic acid for packaging purposes in the region.

North America – The market in the region is expected to showcase exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat packaged food products that has witnessed massive surge since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to register significant polylactic acid market share backed by the growing demand for convenience food products due to high disposable income and the growing population in the region between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Prominent Companies to Maintain their Market Dominance

The global market for polylactic acid is fragmented by the presence of major companies focusing on maintaining their dominance by introducing innovative products and further expanding their portfolio. In addition to this, other key players in the global marketplace are leveraging the opportunities to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as facility expansion, merger and acquisition, and partnership that is likely to bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/polylactic-acid-pla-market-103429

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Polylactic Acid Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development:



October 2019 – Evonik introduced the first-ever bioresorbable series of polylactide-polyethylene glycol (PLA-PEG) copolymers. The company reports that the copolymers can be extensively adopted for implantable medical device applications.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/polylactic-acid-pla-market-103429

Read Related Insights:

Bioplastics Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradables), Application (Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com