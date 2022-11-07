Submit Release
Collagen Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Companies Profiled in the Collagen Market are GELITA AG, Nippi Inc., Nutra Food Ingredients, Vital Proteins LLC, GELNEX, Vinh Hoan Corporation, ConnOils LLC

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Indiax, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen market size is anticipated to witness exemplary growth in the coming years. Collagen is a protein abundantly found in skin, muscles, tendons, and bones of human body. The increasing awareness for personal and health care is expected to a major growth driver for the market. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Collagen Market, 2022-2029”. The naturally found collagen synthesized by body is called endogenous collagen, while the synthesised one is called exogenous collagen.

Factors such as smoking, excessive sugar consumption, aging, and others can deplete collagen levels in body. Hence, a healthy exercise and diet adoption can help maintain collagen levels.


Industry Development-

  • In August 2019, Incontech launched tri-peptide collagen supplement in the form of jelly packs with more convenience and efficiency.
  • In August 2018, Advanced Protein Technology launched Nutra Collagen, a new line of collagen based products with no extra additives or preservatives and natural collagen.

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022 to 2029
Base Year 2021
Historical Data for 2018 to 2020


Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Awareness for Personal and Health Care to Fuel Market Growth


The expanding end-use application, growing disease prone geriatric population, and the rising awareness for personal and health care are expected to be key factors driving the global collagen market growth. Furthermore, the increasing investments by major market players to develop and launch new products are expected to favour the market’s growth. Additionally, the huge demand for collagen by the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical companies in nerve regeneration, osteoarthritis treatment, wound healing, skin revitalization, and other such applications is expected to bolster the market’s growth.

However, the widely available substitutes and religious constraints related to animal-originated products may restrain the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID19 on this market, please visit:
COVID-19 Impact-

The market suffered hindrances in supply chain networks, which resulted in declined revenues. However, the demand for diet and health supplements significantly rose during the pandemic. The consumers have grown more inclined towards maintaining healthy lifestyles, which has boosted the demand for collagen and other beneficial supplements. The market is predicted to attain robust growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Market Share Due to Extensive Demand by End-use Industries

North America is predicted to attain the largest collagen market share in the prediction period. The wide consumption of collagen by cosmeceutical and nutraceutical industries, expanding food & beverage industries, and soaring research and development activities are expected to bolster growth in North America. Europe is likely to follow North America and rank second in the global market share.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The escalating spending by governing agencies on industrial development is expected to stimulate growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, a robust meat processing industry present in the region is expected to favor the region’s market growth.

The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are expected to witness significant growth between 2022 and 2029.


Segmentation-

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into poultry, marine, bovine, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into cosmetics, healthcare, food & beverages, and others. On the basis of product type, the market is trifurcated into gelatin, native collagen, and hydrolysed collagen. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Collagen Market Segmentation By Source
  • Bovine
  • Marine
  • Poultry
  • Others
By Application
  • Food and beverages
  • Healthcare
  • Cosmetics
  • Others
By Product Type
  • Hydrolysed Collagen
  • Native Collagen
  • Gelatin
By Geography
  • North America (USA and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Report Coverage-

  • It provides a thorough breakdown of the market’s competitive landscape.
  • It highlights the latest developments occurred in the most recent years.
  • It covers regional analysis across various geographies.
  • It highlights various market segments- source, application, product type, and others.
  • It covers a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Launch New Products to Attain Growth

The major Collagen Market players focus on extensive R&D activities to develop and launch new products that offer multiple benefits to human body. They adopt several growth strategies including product development, product innovations, new product launches, mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to amplify their market presence and revenues. For instance, Icontech introduced a new tri-peptide collagen supplement in August 2019. The new supplement is available in jelly packs to offer more efficiency and convenience to consumers.

List of Key Collagen Market Players-

  • GELITA AG
  • Nippi Inc.
  • Nutra Food Ingredients
  • Vital Proteins LLC
  • GELNEX
  • Vinh Hoan Corporation
  • ConnOils LLC


Collagen Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

